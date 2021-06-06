Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida begin Covid unlocking process. Check what’s allowed

The national Capital Delhi along with neighbouring areas of Ghaziabad and Noida announced a slew of relaxations as the overall coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation has been improving as a result of the lockdown and lockdown-like restrictions imposed earlier.

Delhi has been seeing a continuous decline in daily cases and positivity rate since the first week of May. On the other hand, Ghaziabad and Noida have seen a fall in daily cases from the last week of May and the active cases in both these areas are below the 600-mark.

However, no new restrictions have been announced yet for Haryana’s Gurugram district and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to take a call on easing Covid restrictions in the state very soon. Gurugram recorded just 39 cases on June 3, the lowest single-day tally since February.

Delhi:

>Markets and shopping malls will re-open on an odd-even basis from 10am to 8pm from June 7 while standalone shops will be allowed to open on all days. E-commerce services are allowed to resume

>The Delhi Metro will function at 50 per cent of its capacity. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted on Saturday that only half of the trains will be inducted into service with frequency ranging from 5 minutes to 15 minutes on different lines. The number of trains will be increased to full strength in a graded manner from June 9 following which services will operate at normal frequency.

Also Read| Delhi eases lockdown rules. What will open from Monday

>Private and government offices will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent attendance. However, CM Kejriwal suggested that people employed in private offices should prefer working from home (WFH). In government offices, all Group A staff members will be allowed to function with full capacity while those belonging to group B have to function with 50 per cent capacity.

>Liquor shops are also allowed to re-open on an odd-even basis from June 7. Government officials told news agency PTI that teams will be deployed to make sure that liquor shops follow all Covid-related protocols.

>Revenue services such as registries can also operate during the unlocking period in Delhi.

Noida and Ghaziabad:

>Markets and shops outside containment zones can operate from 7am to 7pm from Monday to Friday. Vegetable markets in densely populated areas

>Only home delivery is allowed for restaurants and hotels. Street hawkers and vendors are allowed to function with Covid appropriate behaviour.

>Not more than five people will be allowed inside a religious place at a time. Only 25 people will be allowed to attend weddings while a maximum of 20 will be allowed at funerals.

Also Read| Covid curbs lifted in Noida, Ghaziabad as active cases drop below 600

>Schools, colleges and other education institutions including coaching centres will remain closed.

>Frontline workers will work in full attendance while government offices will operate at 50 per cent attendance on a rotational basis. A Covid help desk must be established at all offices

>Industries will remain open and all Covid-appropriate behaviour has to be followed along with the establishment of a Covid help desk.

>The district administration has asked all private offices to encourage work from home. No employee with symptoms will be allowed to enter the office and setting up a Covid help desk is mandatory.

>Only two passengers will be allowed in three-wheelers such as autos, three passengers will be allowed in e-rickshaws and four passengers in four-wheelers. All passengers will be screened for Covid-19 as per the guidelines.

Gurugram:

>The Haryana government on May 30 allowed markets and shopping malls to open in Gurugram from 9am to 3pm (on an odd-even basis) and 10 am to 6 pm respectively.

>Standalone shops can remain open throughout the day but will have to close during the corona curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

>Government offices can function with 50 per cent capacity.

>Hotels are allowed to open with the condition that no banquets or conferences will be permitted.



