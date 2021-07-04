Haryana extends lockdown, allows CA, army exams

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown till the morning of July 12 along with the existing restrictions and relaxations allowed in the previous weeks.

While the ban on the movement of wedding processions and closure of swimming pools and spas will continue, the government allowed the conduct of chartered accountants and army examinations.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has been allowed to conduct the examinations from July 5 to 20 with the directions to follow preventive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. The army can also conduct the common entrance exam at the military station in Hisar, subject to strict observance of Covid appropriate behaviour.

In his order extending the lockdown till 5am on July 12, chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said it is being done as per the earlier guidelines to contain the pandemic though the positivity rate and the number of new cases has declined.

The state government has continued the relaxations permitted earlier, such as shops will open from 9am to 8pm and malls from 10am to 8pm.

Restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) will continue opening from 10am to 10pm with 50% of the seating capacity and adopting requisite social distancing norms. Home delivery is also permitted up to 10pm.

While religious places have been allowed to open with 50 persons at one time, the gatherings in weddings and funerals remains capped at 50.

The government had earlier also allowed gyms to open from 6am to 8pm with 50% capacity. The universities can open for research scholars, practical classes in laboratories and remedial classes.

All production units and industries will function as per the already existing guidelines.