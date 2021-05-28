Haryana extends summer vacation of schools till June 15
The Haryana government on Friday announced to extend summer vacation of schools, for students, till June 15 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, teachers and other non-academic staff will have to come to school in 50% ratio from June 1. During this time, the school hours will be from 9am to 12noon.
State education minister Kanwar Pal said a roster will be prepared by head of the schools to ensure 50% attendance of teachers and other non-academic staff.
The head and in-charge of all schools will ensure attendance according to the roster of teachers and other non-academic staff in schools falling under their jurisdiction.
School staff will have to follow instructions issued on April 30 with regard to Covid-19. Earlier on April 22, all government and private schools in state had announced summer holidays till May 31, a government spokesperson said.