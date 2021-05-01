Haryana fails to start third phase of vaccination

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government could not kick-off the third phase of vaccination from Saturday for the population in 18-44 age bracket in the absence of vaccine and remained evasive about the status of vaccine availability.

Additional chief secretary (ACS, health) Rajeev Arora said the state government has sought 66 lakh doses of the vaccine which will be allotted in a phased manner.

Haryana has placed an order for procuring 66 lakh doses of vaccine for inoculating everyone above 18 years of age. This included 40 lakh doses of Covishield and 26 lakh doses of Covaxin. The vaccine will be provided free of cost at government medical institutions.

Haryana is expecting over three lakh doses of Covishield and over one lakh doses of Covaxin from the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech by Sunday.

In a statement, government said Haryana has received “part supply of Covid-19 vaccine doses” and that it will start vaccination of the 18-44 age group soon.

Despite being asked, government officials did not specify the quantity of vaccine doses or the “part supply” the state has received for the third phase and from when next phase of vaccination will begin.

The health officials dealing with immunisation in districts said that they are waiting for the vaccine supply.

Karnal chief medical officer Yogesh Sharma said the vaccine for 18-44 age group is likely to reach by Saturday evening and vaccination may begin from Sunday as per registration on the Cowin portal.

Panipat chief medical officer Dr Sanjeev Grover said, “Vaccination for 18-44 age group will be started soon after the vaccine doses reach here.”

Jhajjar civil surgeon Dr Sanjay Dahiya said registration for eligible persons aged above 18 has been opened on Cowin portal but vaccination will start from May 3.

“Due to shortage of stock, we did not start the inoculation process today. We are vaccinating people aged above 45 as we have enough stock to inoculate them. We have made all arrangements to start vaccination from Monday,” he added.

Dadri immunisation officer Dr Ashish Mann said they are expecting to receive vaccine doses by Sunday and will start vaccination from Monday.

A senior functionary at PGIMS, Rohtak had said that they are yet to receive the vaccine doses for third phase of the inoculation drive starting from Saturday.

On Friday, Ambala civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh had indicated delay of three to four days in starting vaccination due to lack of supply of vaccine doses.

(With inputs from Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak)

