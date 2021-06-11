Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Haryana farmers’ convoy leaves for New Delhi to join protest at Singhu border

Farmers from different districts gathered at the Panipat toll plaza under the leadership of Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Charuni
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 12:50 AM IST
This was the third such movement from the GT Road belt in three weeks as two such convoys of protesters had earlier left from Karnal and Ambala (HT Photo)

Amid coronavirus restrictions, a large convoy of farmers left for New Delhi from Panipat’s toll plaza to join the ongoing agitation against the three contentious farm laws at New Delhi’s Singhu border on Thursday.

Farmers from different districts gathered at the toll plaza under the leadership of Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Charuni. Though heavy police deployment was seen, cops seemed helpless as farmers flouted Covid norms. Many farmers were not wearing face masks.

The cavalcade caused traffic jams on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway (national highway 44). Panipat DSP Sandeep Singh said police was deployed to ensure there were no traffic jams. “The convoy comprising sport utility vehicles (SUVs), cars and bikes passed peacefully,” the DSP said.

This was the third such movement from the GT Road belt in three weeks as two such convoys of protesters had earlier left from Karnal and Ambala. The move is an attempt to keep the agitation alive, following a drop in the gatherings at the New Delhi borders amid wheat harvesting season and paddy transplantation season beginning next week.

Charuni, who is also a member of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), said though the farmers’ unions had held 11 rounds of discussions with the Centre, the government had failed to convince them of the benefits of the reforms. “These laws have been designed to benefit big corporate houses and will leave farmers at the mercy of traders,” he said. He also dismissed the hike in minimum support price of kharif crops as meagre.

Farmers protest minister Kamlesh Dhanda’s visit

Farmers protested against minister of state for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda’s visit to Kaithal on Thursday. On the call of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU, Charuni) farmers, including women, gathered near the venue of Dhanda’s programme at the civil secretariat Kaithal and raised slogans against the minister and the government. However, police managed to stop farmers from venturing further. Hoshiyar Singh Gill, district president of BKU (Charuni), accused the minister of instigating farmers to hold protests as the chief minister had inaugurated the projects virtually and there was no reason to hold such a programme in Kaithal.

