Haryana: Father-son shot dead in Rohtak

The Sonepat police have arrested two accused for killing a 58-year-old man and his 22-year-old son at Rohtak’s Baliyana village on Friday after a brief exchange of fire following a tip-off given by the Rohtak police. Forensic team of Rohtak police at Baliyana village of Rohtak after double murder on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

The deceased have been identified as Dharambir and his son Deepak Kumar alias Tinu. According to police officials, the incident took place when a group of men caught Deepak, who was sitting at his neighbour’s house and enquired about his father.

“Five people in a car and a scooty came to the deceased’s home. They shot at Deepak and then barged into his house where his father Dharambir was sitting. The assailants shot his father too,” said Sampla DSP Rakesh Kumar.

In a press statement, Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Surinder Singh Bhoria said that the double murder is an outcome of old rivalry between two families of Baliyana village.

“In 2023, Dharambir’s elder son Sachin was involved in the killing of a local Jagbir. Sachin is now lodged in the district jail. On Friday, Jagbir’s brother Sanjay and his aides attacked Sachin’s father and brother at Baliyana village. Two teams have been formed to arrest the other accused including Sanjay. A case of murder under relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered against Sanjay and his aides,” the SP added.

Later in the evening, the Sonepat police arrested two accused after a brief exchange of fire in the Kharkhauda area.

“The Sonepat police had given a signal to stop a car and after seeing the police team, they took a U-turn and tried to flee. The police started chasing them and their car struck into the fields. The assailants fired shots at Sonepat police team and they were arrested after exchange of fire,” said police officials, aware of the arrest.

Both the accused sustained bullet injuries in the leg and are undergoing treatment at civil hospital in Kharkhauda.

As per police sources, the arrested accused have been identified as Himanshu and Sunny, both residents of Baliyana village. The police have recovered a country made local gun, pistol, magazine and two live cartridges.