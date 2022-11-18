Haryana: Female athletes taking part in state-level sports meet rue lack of basic facilities

Female athletes and their teachers from Kurukshetra , who have gone to take part in a state-level sports meet at Rewari, on Thursday complained of poor arrangements and lack of basic amenities at the place where they stayed at night.

Thirty-three girls and their three teachers were accommodated at a boys’ school on Wednesday night. The players alleged that the toilets and bathrooms there neither had proper roofs nor adequate lights.

Bhavya, a fencing player, said they had arrived in Rewari on Wednesday to take part in the state-level games of fencing and netball slated to begin on Thursday.

“The organisers shifted our venue and asked us to stay at a private boys’ school. There was no light and roof in the washrooms. We didn’t even bathe in the morning and went directly to Rao Tula Ram stadium,” she added.

Another player, Rishika, said the administration even failed to provide them transport facilities and they had to reach the stadium on foot.

“The toilets were dirty with garbage strewn around. It was a horrible experience for us. We are dreaming to represent India at international level, but is it possible to reach there if we are provided such facilities?” she added.

Geeta Rani, a sports teacher and Kurukshetra team in-charge, said total 33 players and three female teachers spent the night at the boys’ school.

“I have written to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar about poor arrangements at the school where we stayed and a copy of the same was sent to the Rewari deputy commissioner. It was a miserable experience. The administration has failed to provide even basic amenities to girls,” she added.

Rewari district education officer (DEO) Naseeb Singh, however, said the female players from Kurukshetra have been shifted to another venue where all facilities are up to the mark.

“The deputy commissioner has directed us to make all necessary arrangements for the girls. The players did not bring the issue to our notice and directly filed a complaint with the chief minister’s office,” added.

Initially, they were staying at a boys’ school, where the bathroom has an open roof, he admitted.

Despite repeated attempts, Rewari deputy commissioner Ashok Garg could not be reached for his comment.