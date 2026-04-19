Haryana former deputy CM alleges police high-handedness

Expressing concern over the state of affairs in educational institutions in the state, former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday criticised the BJP government for targeting Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leaders for raising issues concerning the youth.

The former deputy CM said that JJP has been raising the issue of student suicides at NIT Kurukshetra and irregularities in university recruitments. (HT File)

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Addressing a press conference, the JJP leader alleged that during a protest by the party’s student wing at Hisar’s Guru Jambheshwar University, the police harassed JJP workers. “When party leaders and workers voluntarily approached the police to surrender, they were intercepted mid-way by a vehicle with fake number plates and blackened windows. The inmates of the vehicle were plain clothed cops who threatened us,’’ Dushyant alleged.

Chautala said that instead of acting on JJPs written complaint, the Hisar police was trying to shield the accused cops.

Hisar superintendent of police (SP), Siddhant Jain told HT that the cops who stopped the convoy only pointed out to vehicles being driven in a rash manner. “The cops did not intend to harm anyone. We are in receipt of multiple complaints from the JJP as well from the CIA inspector. The complaints are being inquired into,’’ Jain said.

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{{^usCountry}} The former deputy CM said that JJP has been raising the issue of student suicides at NIT Kurukshetra and irregularities in university recruitments. He said that after a protest at Guru Jambheshwar University, a memorandum listing student demands was submitted, but an FIR was registered against eight leaders, including Digvijay Chautala, over the breaking of two pots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former deputy CM said that JJP has been raising the issue of student suicides at NIT Kurukshetra and irregularities in university recruitments. He said that after a protest at Guru Jambheshwar University, a memorandum listing student demands was submitted, but an FIR was registered against eight leaders, including Digvijay Chautala, over the breaking of two pots. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that 13 police teams conducted late-night raids at multiple locations, harassing JJP workers and detaining six individuals whose names were not even mentioned in the FIR. The next day, when named leaders and protest participants went peacefully to surrender at the police station, the cops refused to arrest them, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that 13 police teams conducted late-night raids at multiple locations, harassing JJP workers and detaining six individuals whose names were not even mentioned in the FIR. The next day, when named leaders and protest participants went peacefully to surrender at the police station, the cops refused to arrest them, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dushyant said as they headed to the SP office, two unidentified vehicles allegedly followed their convoy, overtook and blocked them. “Two individuals stepped out, issued threats, and fled,’’ he said. The former deputy CM said that a team of five policemen, including CIA inspector Pawan, was following them from the city police station and was also present at the district secretariat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dushyant said as they headed to the SP office, two unidentified vehicles allegedly followed their convoy, overtook and blocked them. “Two individuals stepped out, issued threats, and fled,’’ he said. The former deputy CM said that a team of five policemen, including CIA inspector Pawan, was following them from the city police station and was also present at the district secretariat. {{/usCountry}}

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Accusing Hisar police of shielding the accused officers, Dushyant questioned their claim that the cops were off duty and unarmed. He pointed out that video footage showed them carrying weapons. “Why they stopped our convoy if they were off duty, why they fled the scene leaving one officer behind, and how they reached the secretariat with AK-47 rifles,’’ the JJP leader questioned.

He demanded that chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds Home portfolio, should immediately transfer Hisar SP and order an inquiry by a committee headed by the home secretary. He also demanded registration of an FIR and strict action against officers involved. He warned that if no action is taken, JJP will pursue legal action and take the matter to the public.

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