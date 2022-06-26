Haryana: Gang of thieves busted, five arrested in Karnal

Karnal police have busted a gang of thieves involved in the theft of pumps, wires and transformers in the district and arrested five of its members, officials said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have also recovered a motorcycle (which was used in the crime), a modified motorcycle rickshaw, one tool kit, copper wires, and parts of tube well motors.

The accused have been identified as Ajay, Amresh, Nand Lal, Surinder and Shehzad, who lived in Vikas Colony of Karnal. Inspector Mohan Lal, incharge of CIA-II, said Amresh and Surinder used to sell stolen material of scrap dealer Shehzad.

He said they had arrested Nand Lal and Ajay on June 16 and during the questioning, he confessed to committing 45 such thefts. Based on the interrogation, the police managed to arrest the other three accused.

About their modus operandi, he said Ajay, Surinder, Amresh and Nand Lal had been committing crimes for the past seven months. “They conducted recce in daytime and later in the wee hours, they committed the crime. They have been sent to judicial custody,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With their arrest, the police have solved 45 cases of theft that took place under Kunjpura and Madhuban police stations.

Three held for insurance fraud in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang involved in duping people on the pretext of helping them getting insurance claim with the arrest of three persons. The accused have allegedly duped a man of ₹22 lakh in an insurance fraud.

The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh and Swastik of Ranipur in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar and Chanderkant of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. The police have also recovered four mobile phones, two ATM cards and ₹15,000 from them.

Additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said Paramjit Singh of Shahbad had filed a complaint with the police earlier this month alleging that one of the accused had made a call to the victim posing as an employee of the Insurance Regulatory Authority of India and told him that he can help him to get claim of ₹80 lakh for the insurance policy of his sister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He asked him for the bank details and duped him of ₹22.04 lakh, he alleged.

The cop said that after registration of the FIR, the police started the investigation and the case was handed over the crime investigation agency.

He said the accused have been arrested by the police and they will be produced in the court. The police will seek their remand for questioning for the recovery of money and their involvement in more such cases.