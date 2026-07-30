Haryana gives nod to Ambala mega industrial park proposal

The Haryana government on Wednesday approved the setting up of a state-of-the-art industrial park at IMT Ambala under the Centre’s Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA). The proposal was green-signalled at a meeting of the state-level committee chaired by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, thus paving the way for the Centre’s final approval.

Representational image

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rastogi said the proposed project envisaged the development of a 108.58-acre investment-ready, plug-and-play industrial park within HSIIDC’s upcoming IMT Ambala. With an estimated investment of ₹304 crore, the project is expected to significantly enhance industrial infrastructure.

An official spokesperson said that the state-level committee reviewed the proposal’s technical, financial and infrastructural aspects before recommending it under the BHAVYA scheme, a flagship Central initiative designed to create 100 world-class industrial parks across the country with an outlay of ₹33,660 crore over six years.

Commissioner & Secretary, Industries, Amit Kumar Agrawal said that the proposed industrial park meets the mandatory eligibility conditions of the scheme, including the availability of contiguous encumbrance-free land, strong multimodal connectivity and readiness for rapid implementation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The project has been designed as a modern manufacturing ecosystem with 256 industrial plots, 15 ready-built factory sheds, warehousing facilities, common facility centres, worker housing, a skill development centre, power infrastructure, water treatment facilities, a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), internal road network, utilities and extensive green spaces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project has been designed as a modern manufacturing ecosystem with 256 industrial plots, 15 ready-built factory sheds, warehousing facilities, common facility centres, worker housing, a skill development centre, power infrastructure, water treatment facilities, a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP), internal road network, utilities and extensive green spaces. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The committee also reviewed the proposed implementation model under which the project will be executed through NICDC Haryana Multimodal Logistic Hub Project Ltd., an existing Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of NICDC and HSIIDC, in accordance with the BHAVYA guidelines.

The chief secretary said the proposed industrial park was expected to become a catalyst for large-scale industrial investment, manufacturing expansion, logistics development and employment generation in northern Haryana. Besides creating modern industrial infrastructure, the project is also expected to improve the ease of doing business and attract domestic as well as global investors looking for investment-ready manufacturing locations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}