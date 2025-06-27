Haryana gives nod to Unified Pension Scheme

The council of ministers on Thursday gave nod to adopt the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) with effect from August 1, 2025 and the decision is expected to benefit over two lakh state government employees appointed on or after January 1, 2006. The UPS, introduced under the National Pension System (NPS), aims to provide assured minimum pension and family pension. (HT File)

Eligible employees completing 25 years of service will receive 50% of the average basic pay of the last 12 months before retirement. A minimum guaranteed pension of ₹10,000 per month is assured for those with at least 10 years of service. In case of the pensioner’s death, the family will receive 60% of the last-drawn pension. Dearness Relief (DR), calculated on the same lines as DA for serving employees, will apply once pension payments begin.

A one-time lump sum of 10% of monthly emoluments for every completed six months of service will be paid at superannuation, without affecting the pension. Employee contributions will remain at 10%, while the state will contribute 18.5%—with 10% credited to the individual corpus and 8.5% to a common pool to support assured benefits. The scheme is estimated to cost ₹600 crore annually. Existing and future employees can choose between the UPS under NPS or continue with the current NPS structure.