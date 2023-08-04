Mihir Bhoj statute row: Haryana to constitute panel involving two communities, historians

The Haryana government on Thursday agreed before the Punjab and Haryana high court to constitute a committee of representatives from two communities and historians to find an amicable solution to the controversy surrounding the installation of the statue of Samrat Mihir Bhoj in Kaithal.

(Getty Images/Representational image)

The court was hearing a plea seeking directions to the state to maintain law and order in the Kaithal district after a controversy followed the installation of a statue at Dadri town of Gautam Budha Nagar. The dispute has arisen over inscription of word “Gurjar” on the statue, which is being opposed by Rajputs claiming that he belonged to the Rajput community.

Petitioner Ram Karan Singh had demanded constitution of a panel of experts to ascertain the true historical facts related to the origins of late Samrat Mihir Bhoj, a 9th century ruler, to prevent further spread of any disinformation and conflicts, and to grant an interim stay on “the politically motivated inauguration of the statue”.

Gurjar Bhawan Society, Kaithal, was also impleaded as party by the court upon an application from them on Thursday. As per lawyers, the petitioners, who belong to Rajput community, insisted that during the pendency of the petition, the entire statue should be covered similar in terms of Madhya Pradesh high court order. However, after deliberations, a consensus has been arrived that in the name plate only the word “Gurjar” may be covered. Further, state government agreed to constitute a committee in which one representative each of both the communities would be inducted as members, besides prominent historians, to settle the dispute between the two communities, senior advocate Chetan Mittal said. Detailed order is awaited.

The court also observed that both the communities will not agitate further and restrain themselves from making any statement in public or on social media etc.

