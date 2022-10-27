Haryana government failed to live up to people’s expectations: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday claimed that the BJP-led government in Haryana has failed to fulfil the expectations of the people.

Countering the BJP’s claims of an efficient and effective administration in the past eight years, the Leader of the Opposition in a statement alleged that the present government had broken all the records in terms of crime, caste and corruption.

Commenting on the eight years’ rule of the BJP-led government, Hooda said Haryana is now ranked “number one in unemployment, crime, drug addiction, corruption and committing atrocities on farmers”.

“The situation has reached such a point that every section of society is forced to take to the streets against the state government. Students are holding dharna to save their schools and elders their pensions. Youth are protesting against irregularities in recruitment and employment,’’ he said.

Hooda claimed that Haryana has overtaken big states in terms of crime rate. “According to the NCRB report, 1,144 murders, 1,716 rapes and 3,724 kidnappings took place in 2021,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that drug trafficking and abuse are on the rise and 43 people have died in Sirsa district alone due to drug overdose within a year.

