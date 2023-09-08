Haryana government initiates steps to decriminalise certain laws

The Haryana government on Friday held a meeting here to discuss the modalities of decriminalising certain laws, according to an official statement.

The Haryana government on Friday held a meeting here to discuss the modalities of decriminalising certain laws, according to an official statement.

“The objective of this exercise is to improve the ease of doing business and ease of living for citizens by reducing burdensome compliances prescribed in certain acts/rules. The exercise aims to simplify, digitise, decriminalise, and rationalise compliances,” it said.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who presided over the meeting, said the primary goal is to avoid registering FIRs, imprisoning people or putting them on trial for minor violations of these laws, which are not serious in nature.”Instead of treating them as criminal acts, they may be treated as civil offences or regulated through administrative measures, fines, or other non-criminal penalties,” he said.

