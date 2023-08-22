The Haryana government on Monday transferred Gurugram commissioner of police Kala Ramachandran and posted the 1994-batch IPS officer as additional director general of police (ADGP-administration) in a reshuffle involving 20 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vikas Arora, the 1998 -batch IPS officer, who was Faridabad commissioner of police (CP) has been posted as CP, Gurugram in place of ADGP Ramachandran, according to an order of the state government.

Inspector general (IG-Rohtak range) Rakesh Arya has been posted as CP, Faridabad, with additional charge of IG (State Crime Record Bureau) at Panchkula.

IG (Ambala range) Sibash Kabiraj has been given additional charge of CP, Panchkula with headquarters at Ambala, relieving IG Sanjay Kumar of additional charge of CP, Panchkula.

Nitish Agarwal, who was DCP (East Gurugram), has been posted as SP, Mahendergarh vice Vikrant Bhushan, who has been posted as Sirsa SP.

As per the order, ADGP Om Parkash Singh (1992-batch) will be ADGP, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau with additional charge of director, State Crime Record Bureau and ADGP cyber.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ADGP (anti-corruption bureau) Ajay Singhal has been transferred and posted as ADGP, state crime branch. ADGP Arshinder Singh Chawla, who was ADGP administration with additional charge of Telecom-IT has been posted as ADGP, Haryana state enforcement bureau with additional charge of ADGP/telecom-IT.

M Ravi Kiran, who was ADGP (South Range Rewari) will be ADGP, Prisons; ADGP Krishan Kumar Rao has been posted as ADGP (Rohtak range), while IG Amitabh Singh Dhillon has been posted as IG ACB with additional charge of modernisation and welfare.

IG Rajender Kumar will be IG South range Rewari and Maneesh Chaudhary, who was awaiting posting after joining from study leave, has been posted as IG (CID).

DIG Arun Singh will be DIG/Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban with additional charge of DIG/Haryana Armed Police, Madhuban and DIG Shiv Charan has been shifted to Police Training Centre, Sunaria.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virender Kumar, DCP, Traffic in Gurugram, has been given additional charge of DCP (East Gurugram), besides incharge of mirror emergency response system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON