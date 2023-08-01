No impact of Haryana’s ‘no work, no pay’ decision, clerks’ strike completes 4 weeks

Haryana government’s decision to invoke “no work, no pay” decision failed to evoke the desired response as the indefinite strike of protesting clerks completed four weeks on Tuesday.

Haryana government clerks sitting on protest. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clerks were adamant with their sole demand to revise their pay scale to ₹35,400 from the current ₹19,900.

On the last Thursday, the government had invoked “no work, no pay” principle and stopped the salary of protesting clerks and also announced to take strict action against the protesters if they failed to return to their job by Monday. But the Clerical Association Welfare Society (CAWS) has made it clear that the strike will continue until the pay scale is revised to ₹35,400.

CAWS president Vikrant Tanwar said they are being forced to continue with the strike as clerks are protesting for their right and will continue with the strike until the demand is accepted.

Around 15,000 clerks associated with various government departments in Haryana had started an indefinite strike on July 5 at the district headquarters and are also sitting on relay hunger strike.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}