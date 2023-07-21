Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana sets Class-12 as minimum qualification for transfer or deputation to Group-C posts

Haryana sets Class-12 as minimum qualification for transfer or deputation to Group-C posts

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 21, 2023 08:40 PM IST

In a letter to administrative secretaries, heads of departments and managing directors of boards and corporations, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed them to issue gazette notifications after amending the necessary provisions regarding the minimum educational qualifications for recruitment/ appointment to Group C posts through transfer or deputation.

The Haryana government has fixed Class 12 or equivalent as the minimum educational qualification for appointment by transfer or deputation to Group C posts. The state government has already fixed Class 12 as the minimum qualification for direct recruitment to Group C posts.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In a letter to administrative secretaries, heads of departments and managing directors of boards and corporations, chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed them to issue gazette notifications after amending the necessary provisions regarding the minimum educational qualifications for recruitment/ appointment to Group C posts through transfer or deputation.

The approval of the respective administrative secretary and vetting from law and legislative department are required for this purpose, the letter said. There is no need for approval from the human resources department, finance department or council of ministers by the departments. The government has provided a model amendment specimen which has already been approved by the council of ministers and sent to the departments concerned for their reference, the letter said.

