Haryana government to correct Saraswati river’s name in revenue records

: The Haryana government has decided to correct the name of the Saraswati river in revenue records in Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts.

While giving this information, the deputy chairman of the Saraswati Heritage Development Board, Dhuman Singh Kirmach said this was taken at a meeting of the board held at the Haryana Irrigation Research and Management Institute in Kurukshetra on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by district revenue officers of the three districts and the responsibility to complete the work has been given to Kanungo Lal Singh. He said in the second phase, this name will be corrected in villages from Sirsa district to Rajasthan, if required.

Kirmach said according to the gazette notification of 2018 regarding this, the Haryana government has decided to rejuvenate the Saraswati river and its adjacent branches along with it for the revival and development of Saraswati from Adi Badri of Yamunanagar to the Punjab border in Kaithal district.

“Different channels are known by different names like ‘Surti’, ‘Sarsti’ and ‘Sursti’ and now its name will be corrected in the revenue records as Saraswati so that the coming generations can get the correct information about the river Saraswati,” he added. He said that a total 122 villages are located near the Saraswati River in the state and all these villages will be linked under a scheme.

