In a surprising move, the Haryana government on Wednesday transferred four Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers – who had been assigned key postings on March 19, to sidelined positions within a span of three weeks. A total of 15 IAS officers were shuffled.

Principal secretary, irrigation and mines and geology, Pankaj Agarwal was posted as principal secretary, architecture. (HT Photo for representation)

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As per transfer orders issued by chief secretary, Anurag Rastogi, chairman of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Vineet Garg, was posted as additional chief secretary (ACS) printing and stationery.

Principal secretary, irrigation and mines and geology, Pankaj Agarwal was posted as principal secretary, architecture. Secretary to governor and labour commissioner, Dusmanta Kumar Behera was posted as secretary, revenue and disaster management department.

Additional principal secretary to chief minister and commissioner & secretary development & panchayats department and cooperation department and managing director (MD), Haryana Power Generation Corporation, Saket Kumar was posted as commissioner & secretary, archives.

Among others, ACS town and country planning Anurag Agarwal was given the additional charge of irrigation and advisor, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board. ACS, agriculture Vijayendra Kumar was given the additional charge of ACS development and panchayats department.

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{{^usCountry}} Principal secretary labour, Rajeev Ranjan was given the additional charge of cooperation. Commissioner and secretary food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, J Ganesan, was given the additional charge of chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, commissioner and secretary public health engineering. Transport commissioner Atul Kumar was given the additional charge of commissioner and secretary finance-1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Principal secretary labour, Rajeev Ranjan was given the additional charge of cooperation. Commissioner and secretary food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, J Ganesan, was given the additional charge of chairman, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, commissioner and secretary public health engineering. Transport commissioner Atul Kumar was given the additional charge of commissioner and secretary finance-1. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC), Ajay Kumar was posted as deputy principal secretary-II to the CM. Karnal DC Uttam Singh was posted as Gurugram DC. Rohtak municipal corporation commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma was posted as Karnal DC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurugram deputy commissioner (DC), Ajay Kumar was posted as deputy principal secretary-II to the CM. Karnal DC Uttam Singh was posted as Gurugram DC. Rohtak municipal corporation commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma was posted as Karnal DC. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Registrar, cooperative societies, Mani Ram Sharma was posted as secretary, health, relieving Rippudaman Singh Dhillon. Managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam and director, department of future, Aditya Dahiya was given the additional charge of MD, HPGCL. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Registrar, cooperative societies, Mani Ram Sharma was posted as secretary, health, relieving Rippudaman Singh Dhillon. Managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam and director, department of future, Aditya Dahiya was given the additional charge of MD, HPGCL. {{/usCountry}}

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