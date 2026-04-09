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Haryana government transfers 15 IAS officers

As per transfer orders issued by chief secretary, Anurag Rastogi, chairman of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Vineet Garg, was posted as additional chief secretary (ACS) printing and stationery

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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In a surprising move, the Haryana government on Wednesday transferred four Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers – who had been assigned key postings on March 19, to sidelined positions within a span of three weeks. A total of 15 IAS officers were shuffled.

Principal secretary, irrigation and mines and geology, Pankaj Agarwal was posted as principal secretary, architecture. (HT Photo for representation)

As per transfer orders issued by chief secretary, Anurag Rastogi, chairman of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Vineet Garg, was posted as additional chief secretary (ACS) printing and stationery.

Principal secretary, irrigation and mines and geology, Pankaj Agarwal was posted as principal secretary, architecture. Secretary to governor and labour commissioner, Dusmanta Kumar Behera was posted as secretary, revenue and disaster management department.

Additional principal secretary to chief minister and commissioner & secretary development & panchayats department and cooperation department and managing director (MD), Haryana Power Generation Corporation, Saket Kumar was posted as commissioner & secretary, archives.

Among others, ACS town and country planning Anurag Agarwal was given the additional charge of irrigation and advisor, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board. ACS, agriculture Vijayendra Kumar was given the additional charge of ACS development and panchayats department.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana government transfers 15 IAS officers
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana government transfers 15 IAS officers
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