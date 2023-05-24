Sachin Gupta is new Panchkula MC commissioner
A 2018-batch IAS officer, Sachin Gupta was earlier posted as the additional deputy commissioner in Ambala; he replaces Virender Lather
The Haryana government on Tuesday posted 2018-batch IAS officer Sachin Gupta as the Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner.
Gupta was earlier posted as additional deputy commissioner, Ambala. He comes in the place of Virender Lather, a 2014-batch IAS officer, who was holding the MC commissioner’s charge in addition to being the chief executive of Khadi and Village Industries Board. Lather had taken over the MC chief’s post in August 2022.
