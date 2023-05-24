Sachin Gupta is new Panchkula MC commissioner

The Haryana government on Tuesday posted 2018-batch IAS officer Sachin Gupta as the Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner.

Sachin Gupta, the new Panchkula MC commissioner. (HT Photo)

Gupta was earlier posted as additional deputy commissioner, Ambala. He comes in the place of Virender Lather, a 2014-batch IAS officer, who was holding the MC commissioner’s charge in addition to being the chief executive of Khadi and Village Industries Board. Lather had taken over the MC chief’s post in August 2022.

