Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana: Not maintaining data on beneficiaries whose income doubled or who defaulted: CM Khattar

The Haryana government has approved applications of about 1.08 lakh persons since 2021 for the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, a scheme aimed at improving the economic status of families whose annual income is less than a lakh.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar who gave a written reply to an unstarred question by Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary on Monday in the House, however, said the mission is not currently maintaining or collecting the number of beneficiaries whose income has doubled or who have defaulted in paying equal monthly instalments. The Congress MLA wanted to know the number of beneficiaries under the scheme whose income has doubled and those have defaulted in paying monthly instalments

“The mission is not currently maintaining or collecting the quantum of interest subvention (in percentage) provided under this scheme,” Khattar informed the state assembly in reply to a query by the Congress MLA. The chief minister said that there is a plan to establish an outreach mechanism to constantly follow up and provide hand-holding support to the beneficiary family.

‘Mechanism for fund arrangement for SPR yet to be finalised’

In a written reply to Independent MLA Rakesh Daultabad’s unstarred question regarding the mechanism and guidelines finalised for arrangements of funds from developers for the development of southern peripheral road (SPR) by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the chief minister said the mechanism and guidelines for arrangement of funds from developers are yet to be finalised. The Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) is a major arterial road in Gurugram running east to west - starting from Faridabad road intersection up to NH-48 intersecting Sohna road at Vatika chowk.

“As per the directions given in the 12th meeting of authority held on August 19, 2023, the detailed project report for the project is being revised. A provision of ₹250 crore has been made in the 2023-24 budget approved in the 12th authority meeting of GMDA, out of which ₹150 crore will be arranged from GMDA’s own sources and ₹100 crore from EDC funds,” the reply said.

The reply said no separate agency has been engaged by GMDA for arrangement and maintenance of funds for the SPR project. However, under GMDA Act provisions, the management of the affairs of the authority vests in the chief executive officer, it said.

‘No delays in service matters of doctors’

Health minister Anil Vij in reply to an unstarred question by BJP MLA Ghanshyam Dass said that the cases of assured career progression and probation clearance of doctors were being dealt with on a regular basis as and when received from the field offices.

“The no objection certificates get issued timely to the doctors applying for postgraduate courses. About 257 no objection certificates were issued to doctors wanting to pursue postgraduate courses during 2023. The annual confidential records of medical officers are uploaded regularly on the HRMS portal and the disbursal of financial benefits like post-mortem allowances, LTC, TA-DA etc., is done on time,” Vij said in a written reply to the MLA who sought to know whether the doctors were facing delays in these matters as result of which their morale is getting down day by day.

HPSC, HSSC do not maintain domicile record of recommended candidates

Replying to an unstarred question by Congress MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi who sought to know the number of native and non-Haryana candidates selected by the Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission from November 2014 to July 2023, the chief minister in a written reply said that the two commissions select candidates on merit as per educational qualification, experience, age and other rules and regulations. “After the selection, recommendation of selected candidates is sent to the government department concerned along with the original application form and enclosures. The commissions do not maintain the record of recommended candidates being residents of Haryana or not. Such type of information is available with departments concerned as verification of documents of the candidates is done by departments concerned,” the reply said.

