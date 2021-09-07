Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana govt delaying panchayat polls: Hooda
chandigarh news

Haryana govt delaying panchayat polls: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday accused the state government of intentionally delaying the Ellenabad assembly bypoll and panchayat polls
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said there is anger in every section of society against the policies of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance. (HT File)

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday accused the state government of intentionally delaying the Ellenabad assembly bypoll and panchayat polls.

Hooda said the government knows that people are disillusioned with them and is thus avoiding the polls. “There is anger in every section, including farmers, against the policies of the alliance,” he said.

The leader of Opposition said youth of Haryana are facing highest unemployment in country. “Lakhs apply when recruitments are advertised for government jobs in state which clearly tells us the status of unemployment in state,” he said.

“The government does not have any effective policy to overcome this problem as it is neither filling thousands of vacant posts in government departments nor is it able to bring any investment to the state to create new employment opportunities in the private sector,” he added.

