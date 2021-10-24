Haryana govt issues Yamunanagar-Jagadhri development plan to promote industries, tourism

In the Final Development Plan 2041 AD of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, the Haryana government has proposed to develop model industrial township and push medical tourism in the twin towns on 9,866.96 hectare land.

The district, situated on the banks of river Yamuna and Western Jamuna Canal, is the second largest urban centre of Haryana after Faridabad. It has been considered as an urban agglomeration (UA) in the 1991 census that consists of three distinct urban settlements - Jagadhri, Jagadhri workshop, and Yamunanagar.

As per the plan issued, the urban population will rise to about 14,86,000 (projected) by 2041 AD from 4,78,574 in the 2011 census.

Yamunanagar has two main traditional markets of metal utensil cluster and plywood cluster that are spread across concentrated locations. Other than this, ancillary industries of the auto spares and heavy machinery for sugar mills and scores of smaller units in industrial areas and estate are provided.

“In order to strengthen the industrial growth and the demand for developed industrial plots/land in Yamunanagar is increasing day-by-day. To cater for the future industrial needs of the town, an area of 2,977.7 hectare has been allocated for industrial use,” the plan reads.

Desh Raj, district town and country planner (DTP), said there is only one industrial estate at Manakpur on NH-907 (Jagadhri-Chhachhrauli road) developed by the HSIIDC over an area of about 54 hectare.

“It has been proposed to develop more industries on NH-344 (Yamunanagar-Saharanpur), on NH-907 along Manakpur, and along state highway-6A,” he said.

An education city and medi-city have also been proposed to boost education and health tourism on 304.99 hectare earmarked for public and semi-public use zone. In the already de-notified Dadupur-Nalvi canal, roads, open spaces and green belts will be developed.

Deputy commissioner Parth Gupta said the final notification was issued by the government and now, zonal proposals are being developed.