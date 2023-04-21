Post matric scholarship: Funds released to 5,232 SC medical students: Haryana informs NCSC

Haryana government has informed the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) that the state directorate of medical education and research (DMER) has lodged First Information Report (FIR) against a private nursing institute allegedly involved in forging documents to claim post matric scholarship. Haryana government has informed the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) that the state directorate of medical education and research (DMER) has lodged First Information Report (FIR) against a private nursing institute allegedly involved in forging documents to claim post matric scholarship. (HT File)

In an action-taken report submitted to the NCSC regarding disbursement of post-matric scholarship to the Scheduled Caste (SC) students studying in various medical colleges of the state, the DMER has submitted that in the last six months and till March 31, 2023, the DMER has disbursed about ₹15 crore to 5,232 students of the state.

According to a statement NCSC has released, the Haryana government has further said that the benefits of post matric scholarship were due for 9,716 SC medical students till January and that the government has already disbursed the funds to 5,232 students.

NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla said that he has directed the DMER Haryana to issue guidelines to all medical colleges to ensure that if the student has applied for post matric scholarship and there is a delay in disbursement of the same, the institution will not “debar/prevent” any student from appearing in the examinations. The medical college will also not retain the degree/original certificate of such students nor charge any kind of fees/funds.

“We are tracing the remaining 4,484 students and no case related to post matric scholarship of SC students will remain pending in Haryana,” the DMER has stated, informing that already three camps were organised to reach out to the beneficiaries who had not received post matric scholarship due to various reasons, including incomplete documents.

The state government also informed the NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla that the scholarship amount has also been released to a student of ESIC Medical College, Faridabad, who had deposited ₹4 lakh as fee for four years and had later complained to NCSC for non-disbursement of the scholarship amount.