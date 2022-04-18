Haryana govt running away from conducting local bodies, panchayat polls: Hooda
Hitting out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for delay in conducting local bodies and panchayat elections, former chief minister and leader of Opposition in state assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday said that the government was running away from the process as it “does not believe in Mahatma Gandhi’s Gram Swaraj”.
Addressing reporters in Jhajjar, Hooda said the Haryana government knows that it has failed to address public’s issues and inflation has reached a high level. That is why it is delaying local bodies and panchayat polls, he added.
“The state should benefit from the spike in wheat prices in the international market that has reached ₹3,000-3,500 per quintal. The wheat production has come down by up to 10 quintals per acre due to weather conditions and the government should give a bonus of ₹500 per quintal to compensate for the loss suffered by farmers. During the Congress government, no tax was imposed on fertilisers, seeds, medicines or farming equipment, but the BJP government has imposed heavy taxes on all these things. During the Congress tenure, Haryana used to get cheaper petrol and diesel than neighbouring states. But now, on the contrary, diesel is cheaper in many neighbouring states, including Delhi,” he said.
He also slammed the state government for “derailing the pace of development of entire Haryana, including Jhajjar”.
“During our government, major projects like AIIMS, railway lines, metro lines were brought to Jhajjar, but no such project came here during the BJP and its coalition government. The situation has turned so poor that people have to look for roads in the potholes,” Hooda added.
Claiming that the entire state is facing power crisis, he said, “Haryana has the capacity to generate more electricity than it needs due to the power and nuclear plants set up during the Congress tenure. But, the state government is not utilising that capacity and this has pushed the state into an acute power crisis,” the former CM added.
Elections likely in May: Dhankar
Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar said the government is waiting for Haryana and Punjab high court’s verdict on 50% reservation to women in panchayat elections and they are expecting that the polls will be held in May after the court’s verdict.
“Our workers are ready for the municipal bodies elections and we have assigned their duties,” Dhankar said while interacting with the media in Jind.
-
Low hospitalisations may mean major Covid-19 curbs stay off table in Delhi
No transport and economic restrictions are likely to be imposed in Delhi immediately, owing to the flat rate of Covid-related hospitalisations, a senior official of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said, days before the body's Wednesday meeting, where the city's pandemic situation will be reviewed, amid an uptick in its daily case count. Most people now getting tests are likely those with flu-like symptoms.
-
Need ₹1,847cr to flatten landfills, say MCDs
An estimated ₹1,847 crore will be needed to clear the three landfills --- Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur --- in Delhi, senior municipal officials said even as the three civic bodies are struggling to meet the deadlines for removing the legacy waste at these garbage mountains. The National Green Tribunal in July 2019 had directed bio-mining at the three landfills to clear legacy waste. Dumping of fresh waste continues at the three landfills.
-
‘Aslam was trying to stop the violence,' says Kin of man held for shooting cop
“He is about 15 years old. He is being made a scapegoat. He only tried to clam his friends down. He is loved by one and all in our society, irrespective of their faith,” Bibi Sakina, Aslam's sister-in-law said. When contacted, Dependra Pathak, special commissioner of police (law and order, zone-1), said that Aslam fired the bullet that injured sub-inspector Medha Lal Meena, and a country-made pistol was recovered from him.
-
BJP says ‘Bangladeshis, Rohingya to blame’
A political slugfest ensued a day after violence was reported during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in north west Delhi's Janangirpuri in which nine people were injured. The Bharatiya Janata Party held the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and the Rohingya responsible for violence, alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party was giving them political protection. The Congress, however, termed it a failure of intelligence and blamed the BJP-led central government for it.
-
Peace bodies work with police to calm simmering tension
The Delhi Police on Sunday organised a meeting of the Aman (peace) Committees to ensure lasting peace in Jahangirpuri after nine people were injured in stone pelting and shooting during communal violence in the area on Saturday evening even as a large contingent of police and Rapid Action Force personnel was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics