Haryana govt to spend 600 crore to rejuvenate 3,000 ponds: Dushyant

The Haryana government will spend ₹600 crore to rejuvenate ponds in 3,000 villages in state, said Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala.

He said the scheme will be launched in a phased manner and after rejuvenating ponds in 3,000 villages in the first phase, the scheme will be expanded in the second phase.

Dushyant said during the present rule, the state has witnessed an investment of around ₹28,000 crore in the private sector and this investment will generate thousands of jobs for the youths of Haryana.

Addressing a gathering at Pundri assembly segment in Kaithal district, the deputy CM said ₹200 crore and ₹197 crore will be spent on construction and repair of roads in Pundri and Guhla assembly segments, respectively. Over 43% announcements of the BJP-JJP coalition government have already been fulfilled and work on the remaining is on, he added.

He said the state government has made elaborate arrangements for hassle-free procurement during the upcoming Rabi marketing season beginning from April 1.

The payment of procured wheat will be disbursed into the bank accounts of farmers within 72 hours of procurement and directions in this regard have been issued to the procurement agencies, he said.