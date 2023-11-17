close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana govt transfers 13 IPS officers

Haryana govt transfers 13 IPS officers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 17, 2023 06:24 AM IST

As per the orders of the state government, 1993-batch IPS officer Arshinder Singh Chawla, who is ADGP (state enforcement bureau), will also hold the additional charge of director/vigilance and security, Haryana Power Utilities.

In a re-jig involving 13 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, Haryana government on Thursday transferred 1992-batch officer Ajay Singal from the post of ADGP (state crime branch) and posted him as ADGP (railways and commando) and ADGP (Haryana Human Rights Commission).

ADGP Charu Bali will be ADGP (RTC, Bhondsi), while ADGP (law and order) Mamta Singh will also hold the charge of ADGP (state crime branch). (HT File)

ADGP Charu Bali will be ADGP (RTC, Bhondsi), while ADGP (law and order) Mamta Singh will also hold the charge of ADGP (state crime branch).

Inspector General (IG) of Police Hardeep Singh Doon, has been posted as IG (law and order and IG traffic, Karnal), while IG (home guards), Y Puran Kumar has been transferred and posted as IG (telecommunication) with additional charge of emergency response and support system.

IG Kulvinder Singh has been posted as IG (HAP Madhuban and SCB Panchkula), while Sangeeta Kalia, who was SP (Lokayukta) will be SP (RTC Bhondsi).

Rajender Kumar Meena has been posted as SP Commando (Karnal), while Mohit Handa, who is SP Hisar has been given additional charge of Commandant third battalion HAP Hisar.

The additional SP Rohtak, Medha Bhushan, was given additional charge of commandant Haryana women police battalion, Sunaria in Rohtak, and Kuldeep Singh, additional SP Hisar, has been transferred and posted as additional SP Nuh.

Vinod Kumar will be SP traffic Karnal and Taahir Hussain, HCS, will also hold the post of SP Lokayukta apart from other already assigned responsibilities.

