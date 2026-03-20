Haryana govt transfers 23 IAS officers

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Thursday issued the transfer and posting orders of 23 IAS officers. Orders were issued by Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Thursday. (File)

As per the orders issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, additional chief secretary (ACS), PWD (B&R), Anurag Agarwal, was posted as ACS town and country planning, relieving Apoorva Kumar Singh. Singh was posted as ACS, higher education and PWD (B&R).

Commissioner and secretary, excise and taxation, Ashima Brar, was given the additional charge of administrative secretary energy. Managing director, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), Vikram, was given the additional charge of MD, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam replacing Mani Ram Sharma. Sharma was posted as registrar, co-operative societies.

Director general, urban local bodies (ULB), Ashok Kumar Meena, was posted as commissioner and secretary, ULB. He will continue to hold the charge of director general, foreign cooperation. Director, hospitality, Mukul Kumar, was posted as director, ULB.

Director general, housing for all, J Ganesan, was given the additional charge of commissioner and secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, relieving Raja Sekhar Vundru.

Managing director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), Aditya Dahiya, was posted as managing director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam. He will continue to hold the charge of director, department of future, Haryana. Sonepat deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan was posted as managing director, HSIIDC, while Neha Singh, awaiting orders of posting, was posted as Sonepat DC.

Vijay Kumar Siddappa Bhavikatti, awaiting orders of posting since December 2025, was posted as managing director, HAFED and managing director, Haryana International Horticultural Marketing Corporation, Ganaur.

ACS social justice, empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes & Backward Classes and Antyodaya G Anupama, was given the additional charge of ACS, civil aviation.

ACS, cooperation, Vijayendra Kumar was posted as ACS agriculture, relieving Pankaj Agarwal, who was posted as principal secretary, irrigation and mines and geology.

Principal secretary, sports, Vijay Dahiya was given additional charge of school education, commissioner and secretary, human resources and chief executive officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram, PC Meena, was given additional charge of posted as chief executive officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

Additional principal secretary to chief minister, Saket Kumar, was given additional charge of commissioner & secretary, cooperation department. Additional resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi, A Mona Sreenivas, was given charge of resident commissioner, Haryana Bhawan, New Delhi and CEO, Sonepat Metropolitan Development Authority. Additional director (admn.) public relations Varsha Khangwal, was given additional charge of state project director, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad.

Haryana govt orders multiple IPS transfers, postings

The Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders for 18 IPS officers.

As per orders issued by additional chief secretary, home, Sudhir Rajpal, director of Haryana Police Academy, Kala Ramachandran, was given additional charge as director, forensic science laboratory, Madhuban.

Additional DGP law & order, Sanjay Kumar was given the additional charge of the Haryana state narcotic control bureau (HSNCB).

Panchkula commissioner of police (CP), Sibash Kabiraj, was given the additional charge of ADGP cyber and director, state crime records bureau.

Jhajjar CP, Rajshree Singh, on being promoted as ADGP was posted as such.

DCP (HQ), Faridabad Abhishek Jorwal was posted as DIG (law & order) at Police Headquarters, Panchkula, on being promoted. SP, Commando, Newal Karnal, Rajender Kumar Meena on being promoted in the rank of DIG was posted as Sonepat joint commissioner police.

Dheeraj Kumar, awaiting posting orders, was posted as AIG, training at police HQ, while Anshu Singla was posted as SP, RTC, Bhondsi.