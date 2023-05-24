Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana govt issues transfer, posting orders of 4 IAS officers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 24, 2023 12:21 AM IST

Four IAS officers in Haryana have been transferred and given additional charges, including the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam MD and the AYUSH director general.

The Haryana government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of four IAS officers. Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam managing director and Karnal Division commissioner Saket Kumar was given additional charge of AYUSH director general.

Sirsa additional deputy commissioner Vivek Bharti has been posted as the Ambala additional deputy commissioner.

Rohtak deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar was given the additional charge Rohtak municipal commissioner.

Ambala additional deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta has been posted as the Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner.

