Nuh violence aftermath: DC, SP shunted out

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 05, 2023 12:16 AM IST

Nuh deputy commissioner (DC) Prashant Panwar will hold the post of special secretary (Fisheries); administrator (HSVP) in Rohtak and Commissioner Municipal Corporation of Rohtak, according to an order the state government has issued.

The Haryana government on Friday transferred Nuh deputy commissioner (DC) Prashant Panwar and posted Dhirendra Khadgata as DC Nuh and CEO of Mewat Development Agency.

A damaged hand-cart after the violent clash between two groups, in Nuh district, Haryana on Thursday. (ANI)

Earlier in the day, the government had also issued orders to post Narendra Bijarniya as superintendent of police (SP) Nuh, replacing Varun Singla who will be SP Bhiwani.

During Nuh riots, SP Varun Singla was on leave and the government had deputed SP (Bhiwani) Bijarniya in Nuh to maintain law and order.

