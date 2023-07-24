Haryana Govt will bear higher education fee of poor students: CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that the government will bear the fee of youths belonging to poor families, so that they could continue their higher studies in state universities.

(File photo)

As per a statement issued by the government, the state universities will determine the category of annual income of such students on the basis of verified data of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and fee in respect of these students will be borne by the state government.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Standing Finance Committee ‘C’ held in Chandigarh on Monday under the chairmanship of the chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of the finance minister.

₹100 cr for Sports University of Haryana

In the meeting, approval was given to release a grant of ₹100 crore for the building and other construction works of Sports University of Haryana at Rai Sonepat. This includes ₹50 crore as loan and ₹50 crore as grant-in-aid.

Vice-chancellor of the university SS Deswal apprised the chief minister that the Sports University of Haryana is being established on 254 acres of land on which, ₹100 crore will be spent in year 2023-24, ₹230 crore in 2024-25, ₹200 crore in 2025-26 and ₹100 crore in 2026-27. A total budget of ₹630 crore has been proposed for this purpose.

The university will provide regular courses of MSc and BSc in Sports Science and PhD, besides, there is also a proposal to start a 42-day fitness certificate course with 50 seats and there will be 20 seats in MSc, 50 in BSc and five seats in PhD.

The committee also accorded approval for the release of ₹105 crore for Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Hisar.

