Haryana Group A, B and C officers not filing property returns to be charge sheeted

Upset with the Group A, B and C employees not filing their annual property returns despite reminders, the Haryana government on Thursday decided to charge sheet such officers/officials who have failed to upload the annual property returns for the last two or more than two years.

The Group A, B and C officers/officials, who have not filed/uploaded annual property returns for the last two years will be charge sheeted under Rules 8 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, (procedure for imposing minor penalties).

And the erring employees of the same categories who have not filed/uploaded the property returns of more than two years will be charge sheeted under Rules 7 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016, (major penalty).

In its letter dispatched to all the administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners etc., the Haryana government’s human resources department drew attention towards the Rule 24 of the Haryana Civil Services (government employees conduct) Rules, 2016, which provides that every government employee will submit his movable and immovable property return as on March 31 of every financial year or as and when directed by the prescribed authority.

The letter says that on October 29, 2018, instructions were issued to all government employees (Class-A, B and C) to submit their property return online for the financial year 2017-18 on a portal, and the deadline was fixed for April 30 of every financial year.

The state government issued another letter on June 6, 2022, granting an opportunity to all such government employees who have not filed their annual property returns so far and directed to fill their annual property returns of the Human Resources Management System portal up to June 30, 2022.

“However, it has been observed that several employees have not filed their annual property returns on the HRMS portal so far,” the letter says, informing that “the government has taken a serious view of it” and accordingly decided to charge sheet the erring officers/officials.

