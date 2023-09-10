Haryana: Guest teachers protest in Karnal, seek regular jobs

A large number of guest teachers from different parts of the state held a protest rally in Sector 12, Karnal, on Saturday, demanding the regularisation of their jobs and the scrapping of the transfer policy.

The guest teachers accused the government of backtracking from its promises and alleged that they are being forced to work more than the regular teachers despite being underpaid.

They also alleged discrimination in the transfer policy saying that the policy is faulty as the regular teachers get the station near to their native places and the guest teachers are being transferred to the remote areas.

Sarita Malik of Tohana said around 13,000 guest teachers have been serving for the past 18 years and they are still underpaid. The government did not give them any other benefits.

The guest teachers gave a memorandum to the chief minister’s representative Sanjay Bathla, who reached the site. In the memorandum, addressed to the CM, the guest teachers made it clear that they will continue with their protest in Karnal and five teachers will sit on the hunger strike every day until their demands are accepted.

