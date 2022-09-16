Haryana, Gujarat to promote natural, zero-budget farming

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Gujarat counterpart Bhupendra Patel on Friday said both the states will promote natural farming to boost the income of farmers.

The chief ministers, along with their cabinet colleagues, attended a session on natural farming organised by Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat at Gurukul in Kurukshetra.

They also stressed upon the need to conduct more research along with ensuring the extensive reach of the benefits of natural farming to the masses.

The Gujarat CM also studied the model of natural farming and sought information about the crops and vegetables grown by adopting this method.

Khattar said that natural farming was the need of the hour and the number of farmers adopting this technique was increasing.

He said the Haryana government was making continuous efforts to promote natural farming and providing an assistance of ₹25,000 to those who adopt it and buy indigenous cows.

Devvrat said that use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides was increasing in agriculture. “We need to adopt natural farming, which will not only reduce the input cost but also ensure water conservation,” he added.

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said the idea exchanged between Haryana and Gujarat during this brainstorming session would be given the shape of a mass campaign.

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh and Gujarat agriculture minister Raghavji Patel also attended the session.

The ministers and officials accompanying them also visited Jyotisar and Brahma Sarovar.