Haryana has ensured transparent, merit-based recruitment: Saini

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana has established a transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini handing over job letter to a recruit during an event programme at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Wednesday.

Saini, who handed over appointment letters to six newly selected Group D employees and congratulated all 3,586 recruits during an orientation programme at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, said the BJP had promised two lakh government jobs in its 2024 assembly election manifesto and stated that 42,500 youths had been given government jobs over the past 18 months.

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He further said that over the last eleven-and-a-half years of the BJP-led government’s tenure in Haryana, nearly 2 lakh youths have been provided government employment through a transparent and merit-based recruitment process.

He also highlighted the state’s efforts to create overseas education and employment opportunities through the department of foreign cooperation. He said 210 youths from Haryana had been sent to Dubai and 390 to Israel for jobs, while similar opportunities were being explored in Japan, Oman, Germany and Canada.

Criticising the opposition over the recent protests held in Delhi, the chief minister accused them of misleading the youth and leading them astray.

He alleged that Haryana and Punjab stand as examples of how the Congress party and its allies have exploited young people for political purposes.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi congratulated the newly appointed Group D employees on joining the state government, saying their selection reflected the government’s commitment to a fair and transparent recruitment process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Haryana chief secretary Anurag Rastogi congratulated the newly appointed Group D employees on joining the state government, saying their selection reflected the government’s commitment to a fair and transparent recruitment process. {{/usCountry}}

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