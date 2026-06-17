Haryana high-powered purchase panel approves 32 projects worth 1,468 crore

The high-powered purchase committee, headed by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Tuesday approved 32 projects worth over ₹1,468 crore, which include establishing 52 statistical agriculture laboratories equipped with modern technology at a cost of ₹28 lakh to test nitrogen levels in agricultural land across the state.

According to the CM, soil samples from nearly 12 lakh farmers’ fields will be tested annually in these statistical agriculture laboratories to assess nitrogen and urea levels. (HT Photo for representation)

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The panel also gave nod to construct 56 residential units for officers in Jind and constructing a storm-water drainage system in Panchkula and setting up 10 MLD sewage treatment plant in Sector 29 of Pinjore-Kalka urban complex.

The developmental works given nod pertain to various departments like revenue, agriculture, CRID, skill development, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), HSVP, power utilities, public works department, public health engineering, irrigation and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC).

According to the CM, soil samples from nearly 12 lakh farmers’ fields will be tested annually in these statistical agriculture laboratories to assess nitrogen and urea levels. Farmers will be provided complete information regarding the required quantity of urea for their fields, enabling them to use fertilisers judiciously and improve soil fertility.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini said that an awareness campaign will be launched to promote natural farming and a roadmap is being prepared. Ministers and MLAs will be assigned responsibilities in their respective districts even as Saini himself will participate in the campaign to create awareness among farmers. “Special emphasis will be placed on promoting natural farming over 4,000 acres in the Morni area, in line with the targets already set,” Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said that an awareness campaign will be launched to promote natural farming and a roadmap is being prepared. Ministers and MLAs will be assigned responsibilities in their respective districts even as Saini himself will participate in the campaign to create awareness among farmers. “Special emphasis will be placed on promoting natural farming over 4,000 acres in the Morni area, in line with the targets already set,” Saini said. {{/usCountry}}

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Transparent resolution of legal disputes

The panel also approved a revenue court case management system to ensure transparent disposal of all revenue-related court cases. The system, to be launched at a cost of ₹9 crore, will facilitate transparent handling of revenue court matters in all revenue offices across the state, including land partition and other legal disputes.

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Another proposal approved pertained to strengthening Kaushalya Dam in Panchkula; reconstruction of the Bhaloth Sub-Branch under the Yamuna Water Services Circle, Rohtak; construction of a pumping station for supplying raw water to Hisar Airport from Barwala branch, and construction of the Rana distributary.

Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, approval was granted for construction of an additional boosting station, laying of pipelines, installation of a 4.50 MLD water treatment plant, and establishment of a 10 MLD sewage treatment plant on Kelnia Road in Sirsa. These projects will be executed at an estimated cost of approximately ₹41 crore.