Haryana: High-tension power cables passing over schools, homes to be shifted

Haryana energy minister Ranjit Singh on Friday said the state government has accorded an in-principle approval for shifting high-tension electricity cables passing over schools and residential areas. The two power distribution companies will bear the cost of this operation, requiring a substantial allocation of about ₹151 crore.

Haryana energy minister Ranjit Singh on Friday said the state government has accorded an in-principle approval for shifting high-tension electricity cables passing over schools and residential areas. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About the installation of smart meters, the energy minister said that orders have already been placed to procure 10 lakh smart meters, of which approximately nine lakh have been received. A central government agency is responsible for procuring smart meters for all states. Additionally, an order for 20 lakh smart meters is expected to be placed soon.

Singh said that state government aimed to provide 70,000 solar tube well connections this year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) Scheme. He noted the increasing interest among farmers in adopting solar energy, and this number might surpass the target due to the favorable response. Haryana ranks second in the country in terms of solar energy adoption, emphasising the government’s commitment to affordable electricity connections in Dhanis and deras.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!