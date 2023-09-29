Haryana: High-tension power cables passing over schools, homes to be shifted
Haryana energy minister Ranjit Singh gives in-principle approval for project, powercoms to bear the cost of about ₹151 crore
Haryana energy minister Ranjit Singh on Friday said the state government has accorded an in-principle approval for shifting high-tension electricity cables passing over schools and residential areas. The two power distribution companies will bear the cost of this operation, requiring a substantial allocation of about ₹151 crore.
About the installation of smart meters, the energy minister said that orders have already been placed to procure 10 lakh smart meters, of which approximately nine lakh have been received. A central government agency is responsible for procuring smart meters for all states. Additionally, an order for 20 lakh smart meters is expected to be placed soon.
Singh said that state government aimed to provide 70,000 solar tube well connections this year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan (PM KUSUM) Scheme. He noted the increasing interest among farmers in adopting solar energy, and this number might surpass the target due to the favorable response. Haryana ranks second in the country in terms of solar energy adoption, emphasising the government’s commitment to affordable electricity connections in Dhanis and deras.