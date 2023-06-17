Minister Anil Vij leads ‘Vikas Tirath Yatra’ in Ambala Cantt

chandigarh@hindustantimes.com

Haryana home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Vij on Friday on “Vikas Tirath Yatra” to inspect over 20 completed or undergoing development. (HT Photo)

Haryana home minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Anil Vij on Friday led a “Vikas Tirath Yatra” to inspect over 20 completed or undergoing development projects as part of the party’s outreach program across the country.

He said that civil work on ₹550-crore worth memorial spread across 22 acres is almost complete and a tender for the interior art work will be allotted on June 20 at a cost of ₹149 crore.

Vij also visited water treatment plant, new grain market, sub-divisional mini secretariat, FIFA-approved football stadium, all-weather swimming pool, gymnastics hall, sports hostel, multi-level parking, bank square, fire brigade office, sub-divisional civil hospital, homeopathy college, Netaji Subhash park, sewage treatment plant and others.

“We have provided international-level facilities at War Heroes Stadium where budding players can practise. The multilevel parking will reduce traffic jams in markets and will create a customer-friendly environment. A large number of patients from across the region from different states have taken treatment from Atal Cancer Care Center which itself is a huge milestone,” he added.