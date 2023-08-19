Anil Vij asks Haryana DGP for report on cases pending for over a year

Haryana home minister Anil Vij has told the director general of police (DGP) to submit a report within 15 days on the cases pending for more than a year.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij also said that a review meeting of the police department was held on May 8, 2023, during which reports of pending cases in various districts were presented. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In a letter addressed to the DGP, Vij said there are about 3,229 cases pending in various districts of the state, which is a serious matter,” an official spokesperson said.

Vij has asked the DGP to explain the reasons for the delay in the investigation of these cases and sought a detailed report with the reasons given by the officers concerned.

Vij also said that a review meeting of the police department was held on May 8, 2023, during which reports of pending cases in various districts were presented. He asked the DGP to take necessary action to ensure that all pending cases are investigated and disposed of expeditiously.