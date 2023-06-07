Haryana home minister orders suspension of three Panipat cops over negligence in immigration fraud probe

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday ordered suspension of three sub-inspectors with Panipat Police and departmental inquiry against four station house officers (SHO)of the same police station, all inspectors, for alleegd negligence in probing a case of a 2020 immigration fraud case. Haryana home minister Anil Vij suspensed three Panipat cops over negligence in immigration fraud probe. (HT FIle)

They have been identified as Rajbir Singh, Krishan Kumar and Vinod Kumar, who all together held the case file pending for a total of two years and three months, a spokesperson said.

“An enquiry has been ordered against Inspectors Kamaljeet, Sunita, Vijay and Deepak; all held the charge of SHO of sector 13-17 police station in a given time. A clarification has also been sought from concerned DSP and IG, Ambala Range, Sibash Kabiraj has also written to Panipat SP in connection with the case,” a statement read.

Vij, during a meeting with Kabiraj, heading an SIT constituted to investigate immigration fraud cases in the state, found that a court challan was prepared in October last year but due to dereliction by the cops, it was never presented before the court.

“The accused in the case were not arrested, while one of them was declared PO and nabbed by Amritsar Police, but serious efforts were not made to arrest him,” the statement added.

