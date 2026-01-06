Haryana home to 9,500 start-ups: HSIIDC

Haryana presently hosts over 9,500 startups registered by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Haryana presently hosts over 9,500 startups registered by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade in the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

This was stated by Haryana officials on Monday at a high-level roundtable interaction with investors, entrepreneurs, venture capital firms, incubators, and key stakeholders of the start-up ecosystem at DigiFest, 10th TiE Global Summit at Jaipur.

A Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) spokesperson said during the roundtable, state officials highlighted the robust and rapidly expanding startup ecosystem in the state. “Of these 9,500 startups, nearly 50% are women-led, supported by 40+ incubators and accelerators across the state. The state ranks among the top start-up destinations in India, with strong performance in the NITI Aayog India Innovation Index and recognition as a top achiever in business reforms action plan (BRAP) implementation,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said HSIIDC officials presented details of land earmarked for the development of incubation and innovation centres at key industrial locations, including Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) at Sohna, Kharkhoda, and Manesar. Stakeholders were invited to share insights and best practices on structuring world-class incubation facilities and sustainable public–private partnership models.

The proposed incubation infrastructure aims to complement Haryana’s existing industrial strength across sectors such as automobiles, electronics, IT/ITeS, agri-tech, food processing, healthcare, and emerging technologies, and to provide startups with access to plug-and-play facilities, mentorship, and market linkages, the spokesperson said.

Officials said that stakeholders also discussed AI-driven support systems, investor onboarding, funding readiness programs, global market access, and structured mechanisms to help startups engage with government departments and prepare for scaling.