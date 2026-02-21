Haryana Housing Board merged into HSVP

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday informed the assembly that the state government has dissolved the Haryana Housing Board and merged it into the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to enhance administrative efficiency, provide better housing facilities to citizens, and strengthen urban planning integration. CM Saini said that the nature of work of both the board and the HSVP is similar and reiterated that employees’ interests were fully protected. (HT Photo for representation)

Saini was speaking while moving a government resolution on the first day of the budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha here.

The CM said that the functions of the housing board and HSVP were largely identical. He assured that the interests of all employees of the Housing Board have been fully safeguarded. This resolution was passed under the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 80 of the Haryana Housing Board Act, 1971. Now, all the responsibilities of the Board will be vested in the HSVP.

As the resolution was moved, the CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked the government to explain the necessity of merging the housing board. He asked the government to explain the purpose of this move, saying what were the shortcomings of the housing board that prompted the government to merge it.

