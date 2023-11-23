Haryana identifies 36.7 lakh ghost beneficiaries

The Haryana government has identified about 36.74 lakh ghost beneficiaries by putting in place the direct benefit transfer (DBT) mechanism for 74 schemes. The DBT initiative has yielded notional savings amounting to about ₹7,822 crore from 2014-15 to 2022-23 fiscal.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that out of the 83 schemes implemented by various government departments, benefits from 74 schemes have been notified under the DBT mechanism and have been linked to the Aadhaar card. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was stated by chief secretary (CS) Sanjeev Kaushal while presiding over the third meeting of the Direct Benefit Transfer advisory board. The CS said that out of the 83 schemes implemented by various government departments, benefits from 74 schemes have been notified under the DBT mechanism and have been linked to the Aadhaar card.

Kaushal said that nine schemes pertaining to skill development, food and supplies, urban local bodies, agriculture, and the AYUSH department would be integrated into the DBT framework within a week. This measure aims at guaranteeing that benefits from all state schemes are seamlessly provided through the DBT. He also underscored the importance of operating all schemes through the Parivar Pehchan Patra for enhanced efficiency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief secretary said that 26 departments have uploaded 141 DBT schemes on the state DBT portal. Out of total 141 schemes, 83 are state schemes and 58 are centrally sponsored schemes.

He said there should be 100% digitisation for all schemes. The CS said that the Jan Sahayak App will be relaunched on December 25, coinciding with Good Governance Day. Post-relaunch, all schemes currently operating at Common Service Centres will get a seamless transition through the Jan Sahayak App.

He said that the agriculture department would also disburse subsidies to farmers under various schemes designed for the management of paddy straw.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON