Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana identifies spot for heli hub in Gurugram
chandigarh news

Haryana identifies spot for heli hub in Gurugram

The Haryana government has identified a spot in Gurugram for establishing a heli hub
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar met Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi regarding various civil aviation projects. (Photo: Twitter)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 12:48 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana government has identified a spot in Gurugram for establishing a heli hub. A proposal in this regard will soon be sent to the central government.

An official spokesperson said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday met Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi regarding various civil aviation projects of Haryana.

The spokesperson said discussions regarding reduction of VAT rates on air turbine fuel, setting up heli hub in Gurugram, civil aviation university, drone school, and a satellite centre in the state were held.

The state government has also decided to reduce the VAT rates on air turbine fuel from 20% to 1%.

Besides, development of integrated aviation hub in Hisar, airstrips in Karnal and Ambala, pilot training schools in Bhiwani and Narnaul and air services routes in Haryana were also discussed.

Later, the CM said the state government will soon identify land for setting up a heli hub. He said the heli hub in Gurugram will facilitate intercity and intracity helicopter service.

