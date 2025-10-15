Haryana IGP’s suicide: Chandigarh Police move local court as family stalls post-mortem for eighth day

With the autopsy of the deceased IPS officer, IGP Y Puran Kumar remaining pending for the eighth day now, the Chandigarh Police on Tuesday moved the local court seeking directions to the family to come forward for identification of the body so that the post-mortem can be conducted. The police stated in its plea that despite repeated requests from the investigating officer (IO), SSP and IGP, the family had not permitted the post-mortem for eight consecutive days, leading to potential loss of crucial forensic evidence. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court has issued a notice to Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, for Wednesday, October 15, regarding the post-mortem request. The notice, issued by judicial magistrate Raminder Kaur, directs his wife to file a response either personally or through a lawyer. Failure to do so will result in a decision on the merits of the application, the order states.

In its plea, the Chandigarh Police submitted that it was “absolutely vital at this stage that the post-mortem be conducted at the earliest” to preserve important forensic evidence and ascertain the manner, timing, and cause of death, which are critical to determine whether the case is of suicide or homicide.

A police official explained if the family does not come forward for identification of the body, the medical board constituted at PGIMER could proceed with the post-mortem examination in the interest of investigation.

“When a death appears to be unnatural (or is in police custody, or is suspicious), the police are empowered/duty-bound to take steps including inquest, post-mortem and investigation. Courts and police can compel post-mortem even without family consent in such cases. A court (magistrate) can direct the family to identify the body or permit the medical board to proceed. (That is what “decide the application on merits” often implies.),” said police.

In a statement issued today, the police said, “After sending requests to the family by the investigating officer, the SSP and the IGP for an early post-mortem, Chandigarh Police was constrained to move the local court for direction to the family to come forward for identification of the body for PME.”

The police further said that it was conveyed that it is absolutely vital at this stage that the post-mortem be conducted at the earliest to preserve important forensic evidence and in the interest of justice.

On October 7, IGP Puran Kumar had shot himself at his official residence in Chandigarh.

Eight days later, his post-mortem has still not been conducted and the body has been kept at the PGI mortuary. Repeated efforts by the government and police to persuade the family to agree to an autopsy have been unsuccessful.

Another petition has been filed in the court for further investigation for which notices have been issued to the Haryana government to ensure documents:

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police has filed another petition in the court seeking directions to the respondents to produce the laptop of the deceased.

In an eight-page “final note” purportedly left behind by Kumar, he named eight senior IPS officers, including Haryana DGP Kapur and former Rohtak superintendent of police Narendra Bijarniya, for allegedly harassing and maligning his image. He also gave accounts of alleged harassment, including caste-based discrimination, by some other officers in the note.

The family had previously maintained that no post-mortem will be allowed until Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and former SP Rohtak Narendra Bijarniya are arrested, both of whom are named in the FIR. However, as of now, there was no reaction from the family on the court notice.

Laptop seizure plea

Separately, the Chandigarh Police has also moved court seeking directions for the production of the deceased officer’s laptop, terming it a crucial piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation. The police said the laptop contains the suicide note, which needs to be sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Sector 36, for authentication.

Police sources clarified that the “hash value” issue raised by the family can only be verified after the laptop is submitted to the CFSL, not at their residence, since it constitutes a case property.

Communication trail under scanner

Investigators are also examining the call detail records of the officer. According to police sources, a day before the incident, Puran Kumar had contacted both Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and SP Narendra Bijarniya. While the SP allegedly did not respond, there was a brief call with the DGP. The officer had also reportedly participated in a conference call with his wife and daughter on the same day.

In addition, notices and letters have been sent to the Haryana government for provision of certain documents relevant to the case.