Haryana IGP Y Puran Kumar found dead at Chandigarh residence

Haryana inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar was found dead with a gunshot wound at his house in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Tuesday afternoon. Haryana inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service revolver at his house in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur said: “An information regarding a reported suicide was received from House No 116, Sector 11, Chandigarh, around 1.30pm today. The deceased has been identified as Puran Kumar, IPS (2001 batch), Haryana cadre. The Central Forensic Science Laboratory team is at the spot, and investigation is underway.”

Kumar’s wife, Amneet P Kumar, who is a senior Haryana IAS officer, was not at home at the time of the incident.

At present, she is in Japan as part of a delegation led by Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. She is expected to reach Chandigarh on Wednesday morning.

Police said Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself with his service revolver and his body was found by his daughter in the basement.

”Those present in the house at the time are being questioned,” the SSP said.

Kumar was posted as the inspector general, Police Training Centre, at Sunaria in Rohtak on September 29. He was the Rohtak Range IG for five months before that.

His death has left police and administrative circles in shock.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Asha Helpline in Chandigarh: +91 172 2735436, +91 172 2735446 Monday to Saturday: 8am to 7pm.