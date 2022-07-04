Haryana: INLD to contest upcoming zila parishad polls on party symbol

The INLD on Sunday decided to contest the upcoming zila parishad polls on party symbol. During INLD’s state executive meeting, party’s Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said, “We will announce the candidate names within the next 15 days.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhay said all four active members of Ajay’s family had been threatening people to vote for their nominee in the Dabwali civic body polls, but INLD’s nominee secured a comfortable victory. “I got to know that they had distributed ₹3 crore in Dabwali poll and Ajay has been seeking money back from the people as they failed to earn votes on money,” he added.

Armed forces aspirants launch stir in Rohtak

Members of khaps and armed forces aspirants started an indefinite stir against the Agnipath scheme at Rohtak’s Sampla on Sunday. “We will continue our peaceful protest and intensify it in the upcoming days. The khap leaders will interact with parents and armed forces aspirants and seek their support against the scheme,” the youths said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nine stray cattle found dead in Karnal

At least nine stray cattle, including five cows, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at different locations in Karnal’s Nilokheri, police said on Sunday. Locals have suspected that the animals were poisoned and sought a police probe. The police said that the cause of the death has yet to be ascertained and the bodies were sent for autopsy. The police have registered a complaint under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act and IPC Section 429.