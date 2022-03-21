Haryana is next on AAP’s target: Sushil Gupta

Thrilled with the party’s thumping victory in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta said that the state will be their next target.

“After Delhi and Punjab, now people of Haryana have decided to form the next government in the state as they are waiting for elections to weed out the traditional corrupt parties,” he said during his visit to Karnal on Sunday.

On reports that some politicians from Haryana may join the party in next couple of days, Gupta said, “Several leaders want to join the AAP in Haryana, but only those with a clean image will be welcomed into the party fold.”

About his meeting with senior BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh, he said the latter had invited him on his birthday on March 25.

“Only Birender Singh can tell about his future plans. But we will not hesitate to offer him AAP’s cap if he expresses his wish to join us. Birender has a very clean image and had also remained associated with farmers,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karnal municipal councillor Balwinder Singh joined the AAP on Sunday.

“Balwinder’s image is also clean and he is known for his honesty and exposing corruption in Karnal MC,” Gupta said. Balwinder said he was impressed with the vision and working of Arvind Kejriwal and he would work hard to strengthen the party in Karnal.

Earlier in a programme at Panipat, several people associated with the Haryana Vyopar Mandal and industrial associations along with their supporters also joined the AAP in Gupta’s presence.

Former AAP convener holds protest

Alleging corruption in government departments, AAP’s former Haryana convener Naveen Jaihind also held a protest at chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s Karnal residence.

They burnt the effigies of the chief minister and Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, alleging that they made “hollow claims of zero tolerance to corruption”.

Following reports that the protesters may gherao CM’s residence, heavy police deployment was made in Prem Nagar locality. The cops managed to foil their attempt and stopped the protesters who were taking a cow dung-laden bullock cart.

Jaihind alleged that repeated incidents of scams and arrest of Karnal’s two senior officers by the state vigilance bureau exposed that the BJP government was shielding the corrupt officers, who were posted in Karnal for the past couple of years.

Alleging involvement of more officials in the said scam in which Karnal district town planner and tehsildar have been arrested, he demanded investigation by the CBI.

AAP’ current convener Sushil Gupta clarified that the protest led by Jaihind was not an official programme of the party.

“In democracy, everybody has a right to protest, but this stir was not organised by the AAP as Jaihind does not hold any post in the party, he added.