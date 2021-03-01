Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana Janchetna Party spokesman held in drug case
Haryana Janchetna Party spokesman held in drug case

Delhi Police team arrest Rajkumar Gupta in Ambala after an accused in opium smuggling case named him
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Rajkumar Gupta, the spokesperson of former Union minister Venod Sharma’s Haryana Janchetna Party, in Ambala. (HT file photo)

A Delhi Police team arrested Rajkumar Gupta, a spokesperson of former Union minister Venod Sharma’s Haryana Janchetna Party (HJP), in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Sunday evening.

Police said in Ambala on Monday that Gupta, a seed seller, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s crime branch after an accused in their custody, Sujaram from Rajasthan, revealed Gupta’s involvement in an opium smuggling case.

“The Delhi Police team came around 5pm on Sunday and Gupta was arrested in our presence. Whether he consumed the drug or was involved in its supply, is part of investigation,” Sultan Singh, the in-charge of the police post number 5, Ambala City, told reporters.

