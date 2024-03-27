Haryana: Jindal joined BJP due to fear of ED: Sushil Gupta

While hitting out at the former two-time Congress MP Naveen Jindal, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state president Sushil Gupta on Tuesday said that the steel tycoon was forced to join the saffron party due to the fear of Enforcement Directorate (ED). Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state president Sushil Gupta (HT File)

Gupta was in Kaithal, where he led a protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest and lathicharge on him and party workers in Kurukshetra. Similar protests were carried out in other districts of the state as well.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jindal, who joined the BJP in New Delhi on Sunday, was named as the party candidate from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, where Gupta is also contesting as an INDIA bloc’s candidate.

While protesting at Pehowa Chowk of Kaithal, Gupta remarked against his rival candidate and said that a terrified leader, who can’t fight for himself, how could work for his people?

“Till recently, the BJP wanted him to be behind bars in a coal scam and now he is with them. Taking advantage of his fear of the ED, he has been fielded in Kurukshetra,” he added.

Gupta said that this was due to the BJP’s targeted politics, AAP workers are being specifically targeted and peaceful protestors are being hit with lathis.

Similar protests were carried out in Yamunanagar and Panipat of North Haryana. There was a flop show in Ambala and Karnal, as few workers gathered.